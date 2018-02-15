EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios will release Felix van Groeningen’s Beautiful Boy starring Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet, on October 12.

Pic is based on the best-selling pair of memoirs from father and son David (Carell) and Nic Sheff (Chalamet), which chronicles the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse, and recovery in a family coping with meth addiction over many years. The film also stars Maura Tierney, Amy Ryan and Timothy Hutton.

Groeningen and Luke Davies (Lion) wrote the screenplay, and Plan B Entertainment’s Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner produce.

Beautiful Boy will receive a limited release. The pic sounds like another Amazon title destined for awards. Carell was nominated for a best actor Oscar for 2015’s Foxcatcher, while Chalamet received his first Oscar nom for best actor this season for Sony Pictures Classics’ Call Me by Your Name.

Following Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel in December, Amazon Studios is now self-distributing their releases. Previously, they would partner with a distributor. Their Nash Edgerton’s upcoming comedy drama Gringo on March 9 is one of the last titles to go out via a partner, in that case it’s STXfilms.