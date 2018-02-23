The Time’s Up movement has turned its back on Deven MacNair, the Hollywood stuntwoman who launched a one-woman crusade against “wigging” – the age-old practice of stuntmen donning wigs and women’s clothes to double for actresses. MacNair asked for the group’s assistance but was turned down in a form letter that said that her fight for gender equality in the stunt industry “is outside the scope of our work.”

“Really? It’s outside the scope of their work?” Deven told Deadline. “This is one of the reasons more women don’t come forward. Reaching out to them was a colossal waste of time. To get this kind of a response from them, on an issue like this, is just incredible.”

Launched by 300 women in the entertainment industry in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Time’s Up isn’t just about harassment but equality as well, saying that it’s designed to address “the systemic power imbalances that have kept underrepresented groups from reaching their full potential.” Co-founder Kathleen Kennedy has said, “Our goal is to define a work environment where the basic principles of respect, human decency, and equality define the workplace everywhere.”

MacNair, who filed her first-of-its-kind sex-discrimination complaint with the EEOC in September – months before the Time’s Up movement was launched – alleges that the male stunt coordinator on MGM’s The Domestics wouldn’t let her do an easy stunt driving job because he felt it was too dangerous for her. The brakes were faulty, he said, and the car had caught on fire the day before. Instead, he donned a wig and woman’s clothes and did it himself. And when she confronted him about an Instagram photo that surfaced of him in women’s garb, he emailed her: “Jeez. I have six sisters. I probably know more about women than you do.”

Time’s Up leaders, however, barely gave her the time of day. “Thank you for contacting the National Women’s Law Center’s Legal Network for Gender Equity and the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund,” MacNair was told in an email from Caitlin Lowell, the organization’s program coordinator. “We are sorry you are dealing with a difficult situation in your life. The National Women’s Law Center represents only a few clients each year. The Legal Network for Gender Equity solely works on issues of sex discrimination in the workplace, healthcare, and education. Unfortunately, we are unable to offer legal assistance as the matter you contacted us about is outside of the scope of our work.”

Lowell then cautioned her that “by providing this information to you, NWLC does not intend to create and is not creating an attorney-client relationship with you. Please do not send or otherwise provide NWLC with any confidential information unless NWLC expressly authorizes you to do so. Providing information to NWLC will not create an attorney-client relationship unless NWLC expressly agrees to represent you.”

Before wishing her “the best of luck,” Lowell — who did not return Deadline’s call for comment — offered her a litany of resources that she might find “helpful,” including organizations that deal with survivors of sexual assault; domestic violence and stalking; discrimination based on age, race, housing and disability; and referral services for lawyers and counseling – none of which she says she needs.

MacNair already has an attorney in her EEOC complaint against the film’s production company, Hollywood Gang, and against SAG-AFTRA, which she has accused of “not helping me in this matter.” SAG-AFTRA looked into the incident, but took no action against the company or the stunt coordinator, saying that it “adamantly opposes the practice of wigging men to double for a role that is identifiable as female. Our decades-long efforts to eliminate this practice have effected positive change and reduced it dramatically, and our continued work will make it even less likely that it will happen again. As to the particulars of the currently pending claim, we cannot further comment as this matter is in active litigation.”