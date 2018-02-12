EXCLUSIVE: The animals are getting back together. Director Reinhard Klooss is set to helm Pets United, the follow-up to his 2010 animated adventure, Animals United. Timeless Films, which produced the original, has partnered with Wanda Media on the next series entry.

Timeless, which is behind films such as Monster Family and Rock Dog, and Wanda will produce alongside Eurosino Entertainment, Joyhill Media and Culture Co, China Film Co and China Film Animation Co. Pets are big business in China where animation has been making major strides of late.

Written by Klooss, based on his original story, with Oliver Huzly and Alexander Dittner, Pets United, follows a group of spoiled, selfish pets, led by glamour pussy-cat Belle, who are stranded in a luxury hangout after all humans flee from a robot invasion. Belle, boisterous bush pig Sophie and royal poodle Ronald, join forces with street dog Roger and his buddy Bob to survive and save their homes — and maybe the world.

The original, which is based on Erich Kastner’s 1949 book, came out in 2010 and the English-language version, which took $68M worldwide, featured the voices of James Corden, Stephen Fry, Jim Broadbent, Vanessa Redgrave and Andy Serkis. No voice actors have yet been set for Pets United, which is due to be completed by 2020.

Timeless Films will launch sales at EFM in Berlin later this week.

“We were incredibly impressed with Reinhard’s vision for the film and given the unprecedented success of Animals United, we are sure that he will deliver us another hit with Pets United,” said Timeless Films Chairman and CEO Ralph Kamp. “We’re looking forward to working with Reinhard again and delivering another high-quality animated, family film worldwide and introducing it to buyers in Berlin.”

Klooss added, “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Timeless Films on this project and reuniting with a number of the original Animals United production team to bring this film to life for audiences across the globe.”