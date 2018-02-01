Time Warner, whose corporate fate will be known in the coming weeks, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings due to Justice League box office and continued growth at Turner and HBO.

Total revenue grew 9% from the year-ago quarter to $8.6 billion. Operating income increased 13% to $1.9 billion.

Justice League, a November release which capped off a record-setting 2017 for the studio, has pulled in $656 million worldwide.

As it awaits the outcome of the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against AT&T seeking to block its acquisition of Time Warner, the company skipped the customary conference call with Wall Street analysts to discuss the quarterly results. In the earnings press release, CEO Jeff Bewkes touted both the quarterly and the full-year numbers, saying the company had met all of its performance targets.

“All three of our operating divisions increased revenue and profits,” he said, “while also investing to capitalize on the growing demand for the most creative and compelling content as well as new ways to deliver it to audiences worldwide.”

Revenue at Warner Bros. increased to $4.05B from $3.87B a year ago; Turner’s went up to $3.12B from $2.84B and HBO to $1.68B from $1.49B.

The DoJ lawsuit has a trial date of March 19. “We remain excited about the proposed merger with AT&T, pending judicial review,” Bewkes said, “and the potential to accelerate our pace of innovation and connect more directly with consumers.”