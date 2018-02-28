Caleb Foote (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Giani Versace), Christopher Paul Richards (Me, Myself & I) and Jack Gore (Electric Dreams) have booked series regular roles in ABCs untitled single-camera comedy pilot from former Last Man Standing showrunner Tim Doyle and ABC Studios.

Written and executive produced by Doyle and directed by Randall Einhorn, the untitled comedy is set in the 1970s and revolves around an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad, traditional mom and eight boisterous sons who navigate changes big and small during one of America’s most turbulent decades.

Paradigm

Foote will play Eddie, Richards will portray Joey, and Gore will portray Timmy. They join previously announced cast Michael Cudlitz, Mary McCormack and Sam Straley.

Foote currently recurs on FX’s American Crime Story: The Assassination of Giani Versace. Previous credits include American Horror Story: Cult and Grey’s Anatomy. He’s repped by Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates and Hyphenate Creative

Management.

Richards starred in CBS comedy Me, Myself & I and portrayed Damian Lewis and Malin Akerman’s son on Showtime’s Billions. He starred on Broadway’s Finding Neverland and made his feature film debut last year in The Professor Marsten and the Wonder Women. He is repped by Paradigm and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Gore was praised for his recent work on the Amazon anthology series Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams. He was last seen starring with Kate Winslet and Jim Belushi in Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel and can currently be heard voicing Young Valiente in the 20th Century Fox animated feature Ferdinand the Bull. He’s repped by Paradigm.