EXCLUSIVE: Tim Blake Nelson is set to co-star in Angel Has Fallen, the next installment in the Olympus Has Fallen series starring Gerard Butler as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning and Morgan Freeman as President Trumbull. Nelson joins the supporting cast, which includes Jada Pinkett Smith (Girls Trip), Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs), and Sapir Azulay (The Angel).

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, the pic follows Banning who is framed for the attempted assassination of President and must elude his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat.

Creighton Rothenberger and Katrin Benedikt drafted the script, with re-writes from Robert Kamen and Matt Cook. Butler is producing with Alan Siegel, John Thompson, Matt O’Toole, Les Weldon, and Yariv Lerner. Exec producers are Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Lati Grobman, Christa Campbell, David Bernardi and Heidi Jo Markel of Eclectic Pictures.

Nelson’s recent film slate includes the Anthony Mandler-directed indie Monster, which premiered at Sundance this year, and the title role in the Netflix musical film, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. He’s repped by UTA.