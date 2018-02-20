Netflix is expanding its animation slate with a 10-episode series order to Tuca & Bertie, from the team behind Bojack Horseman, with Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish on board to voice the lead character and executive produce.

Created by Bojack Horseman supervising producer Lisa Hanawalt, Tuca & Bertie is a comedy about the friendship between two 30-year-old bird women who live in the same apartment building: Tuca, a cocky, care-free toucan (Haddish), and Bertie, an anxious, daydreaming songbird.

Hanawalt executive produces alongside Bojack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright (BoJack Horseman, Friends), Steven A. Cohen (BoJack Horseman, Jack & Bobby) and Haddish.

Michael Eisner’s the Tornante Company, which is behind Bojack Horseman, produces. Animation is being done at Shadowmachine.

Following her breakout performance in hit comedy Girls Trip, Haddish next will be seen opposite Tracy Morgan on The Last O.G., premiering April 3 on TBS, and opposite Kevin Hart in Universal Pictures’ Night School, set for release September 28. She recently inked a first-look deal with her She Ready production company at HBO. Her stand-up special Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! premiered on Showtime late last year.

Haddish’s other upcoming projects include a starring role in New Line’s The Kitchen, and she also will star and serve as an executive producer in Universal’s The Temp. Additionally, she has Limited Partners in development at Paramount, which she will star in and serve as an EP as well, and recently wrapped production on The Oath alongside Ike Barinholtz. She is repped by APA, Principato Young, Gordon Bobb, Lily Tillers and Dell, Shaw, Moonves.

Netflix made its foray into original adult animation with the 2014 breakout hit Bojack Horseman, which is heading into its fifth season. It has been followed by F Is for Family and recent additions Castlevania and Big Mouth.

