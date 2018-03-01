EXCLUSIVE: In his second feature directorial, The Unicorn, Coppola scion Robert Schwartzman continues his knack for painting funky relationships on screen.

While his 2016 Tribeca Film Festival world premiere Dreamland centered around a cash-strapped piano player who aims to solve his financial problems via a cash-for-sex opportunity with an older woman, in The Unicorn, engaged couple Caleb (Nick Rutherford) and Malory (Lauren Lapkus) seem to have reached a plateau, and as this clip shows, their love life could use some electricity.

Thank God for Malory’s parents being role models. After 25 years of marriage, they truly know the secret to a long love life: threesomes. So, Caleb and Malory set about seeking that third wheel who’ll provide that je ne sais quoi, however, then love takes a turn unveiling their true souls.

The pic is written by former Saturday Night Live writer Rutherford, Rooster Teeth Shorts’ Kirk C. Johnson and Will Elliott.

Lucy Hale, Beck Bennett, Dree Hemingway, Kyle Mooney, Maya Kazan, and Darrell Britt-Gibson also star.

The Unicorn is competing in the Narrative Feature section at SXSW. Sales agents are ICM Partners & Submarine. First screening is at the Stateside Theatre at 11AM on March 10 in Austin, Texas.