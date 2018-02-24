Emmy winner John Larroquette has been tapped to star opposite Annaleigh Ashford in ABC’s Three Rivers single-camera comedy pilot, from I Hate My Teenage Daughter creators Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer and ABC Studios.

Written and executive produced by Bilsing-Graham and Kreamer and directed by Tristram Shapeero, Three Rivers centers on Rebecca Watts (Ashford), who left her family’s Texas ranch years ago to work at an upscale hotel in New York, but after being promised ownership of the ranch by her smooth-talking cowboy dad Beau (Larroquette), she’s back and ready to utilize her big-city tactics to turn their rustic ranch into a destination spot oozing Southern hospitality. Getting her siblings to fall in line with her vision will be the real thorn in Rebecca’s side. And that’s going to be even harder once Beau reveals a life-changing family secret.

Larroquette’s Beau is unkempt, charismatic, with a real twinkle in his eye. A scoundrel for sure, but so engaging he can charm the pants off anybody. He is the founder and owner of the hotel and the catalyst for the competitive spirit of the Watts siblings.

This marks Larroquette’a return to ABC where he recurred on The Practice and spinoff Boston Legal. The Practice earned Larroquettee two of his seven Emmy nominations and one of his five wins. The others were for the NBC comedy Night Court. Larroquette most recently starred on the CBS comedy series Me, Myself & I. He also has been recurring on the popular TNT adventure drama series The Librarians reprising his role from the highly rated The Librarian TV movies.

Larroquette is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.