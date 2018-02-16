Masters of Sex alumna Annaleigh Ashford has been tapped as the lead in ABC’s Three Rivers single-camera comedy pilot, from I Hate My Teenage Daughter creators Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer and ABC Studios.

Written and executive produced by Bilsing-Graham and Kreamer and directed by Tristram Shapeero (The Mayor), Three Rivers centers on Rebecca (Ashford) who left her family’s Texas ranch years ago to work at an upscale hotel in New York, but after being promised ownership of the ranch by her smooth-talking cowboy dad Beau, she’s back and ready to utilize her big city tactics to turn their rustic ranch into a destination spot oozing Southern hospitality. Getting her siblings to fall in line with her vision will be the real thorn in Rebecca’s side. And that’s going to be even harder once Beau reveals a life-changing family secret.

Ashford portrayed Betty DiMello on Showtime’s Masters of Sex, starting off as a recurring and quickly earning a promotion to regular. She plays Elizabeth Cole on Versace: American Crime Story,. A veteran theater actress, Ashford won a Tony for her role as a flighty dancer in the Broadway revival of You Can’t Take It With You. She’s repped by ICM Partners, Beth Rosner Management, and Schreck, Rose, Dapello & Adams.