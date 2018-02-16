Samara Weaving, recently seen in the Best Picture Oscar-nominated film, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Mr. Robot star Carly Chaikin, and Zach Avery will topline the indie drama, Last Moment of Clarity, which is currently filming in Virginia. The pic marks the debut outing from writer/director siblings Colin Krisel and James Krisel.

It follows Sam (Avery) who, after witnessing the murder of his fiancée Georgia (Weaving) flees to Paris to forget. Three years later, Sam finds himself a paranoid drifter, until one day at a Parisian cinema he spots an actress who in his mind, looks uncannily like his dead love. Sam re-emerges in Los Angeles, reconnects with his old friend Kat (Chaikin), and together they try to avoid the Albanian mafia while uncovering the truth about Georgia.

Brian Cox (X-Men 2)and Udo Kier (Downsizing) co-star.

Andrew Levitas is producing via Metalwork Pictures, along with Stephen Israel and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps producer Allan Loeb. Levitas’ Rogue Black shingle is financing the project.

Weaving is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment; Chaikin by Paradigm and Berwick & Kovacik; Avery by Gotham Group; Cox by Paradigm and Insight; Kier by Richard Schwartz Management.

The Krisel brothers are repped by Gotham Group and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown