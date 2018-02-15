EXCLUSIVE: Best Picture Oscar nominee Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has driven past the $100M signpost worldwide. From Fox Searchlight and the UK’s Film4, the Martin McDonagh-helmed dark comedy is, much like its protagonist Mildred Hayes, proving its mettle with $105.1M globally through Wednesday. From domestic, that’s $46.2M while $58.9M hails from the international box office.

The Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell-starrer began its career at the Venice Film Festival back in September where it enthralled audiences and was met with an extended ovation. Its trajectory from there took it to the important People’s Choice Award in Toronto. Since, its scooped major awards from the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild, the Broadcast Film Critics and the London Film Critics Circle.

Beyond that, Three Billboards has nine BAFTA nominations heading into Sunday’s British Academy Film Awards and seven Oscar noms on March 4.

The film bowed domestically in wide release at 1,726 theaters on February 2 and is currently the 12th highest-grossing domestic release in Fox Searchlight history. As of next week, Three Billboards is expected to become the studio’s 10th highest-grossing domestic release.

Overseas, the story of a woman searching for justice and the rich characters who surround her opened on January 12 in the UK which leads all overseas markets with over $14M. Australia is the next best offshore hub at $7M and Spain has passed $5M. In France, as I’ve noted before in my weekend box office report, the movie has been playing to packed houses even after several weeks.

Searchlight Presidents Steve Gilula and Nancy Utley say, “Three Billboards has been embraced by audiences around the world and its universal themes, well-served by exceptional filmmaking and performances, have furthered dialogue on important issues.”

Daniel Battsek, Director of Film4 adds, “Martin has crafted a unique universe of emotions, issues, comedy and drama and inspired career-high performances from his talented cast. Crossing this box office milestone shows how the film has captured the zeitgeist across the globe.”

For Fim4, Three Billboards‘ performance is especially notable given it is the first title on which the company has done a 50-50 co-fi with a studio — scoring a home-run out of the gate.