Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Maudie led the Irish Film And Television Academy’s 2018 Film And Drama awards Thursday night in Ireland with three wins apiece.
Michael Inside, a local production from director Frank Berry, triumphed with the Best Film prize. On the TV side, HBO’s Game of Thrones took Best Drama. Wins for Oscar contender Three Billboards included International Film and International Actress for Frances McDormand. It also won for Martin McDonagh’s screenplay in the overall film awards. Maudie grabbed Best Director for Aisling Walsh, International Actor for Ethan Hawke, and Production Design.
Other big winners included John Connors as Actor in a Leading Role – Film for Cardboard Gangsters; Saoirse Ronan taking the corresponding Actress prize for Lady Bird; and supporting awards going to Barry Keoghan for The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and Victoria Smurfit for The Lears. A Lifetime Achievement Award was given to actor Gabriel Byrne.
As I did last year, I served on the jury that selected best film which went to the prison drama Michael Inside over Maudie, Killing of a Sacred Deer and several other Irish-produced films. The ceremony will be broadcast on RTE One on Saturday night and available next week on YouTube.
Here is a complete list of the winners:
FEATURE FILM
Michael Inside
DIRECTOR – FILM
Aisling Walsh, Maudie
SCRIPTWRITER – FILM
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE – FILM
John Connors, Cardboard Gangsters
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE – FILM
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – FILM
Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer
ACTRESS SUPPORTING ROLE – FILM
Victoria Smurfit, The Lears
GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY
The Farthest
IRISH FILM BOARD RISING STAR
Jacob McCarthy, The Drummer and the Keeper
SPOTLIGHT CASTING DIRECTOR AWARD
Ros Hubbard
SHORT FILM – LIVE ACTION
Wave
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Late Afternoon
INTERNATIONAL FILM
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
INTERNATIONAL ACTOR
Ethan Hawke, Maudie
INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Seamus McGarvey, The Greatest Showman
COSTUME DESIGN
Consolata Boyle, Victoria and Abdul
EDITING
Una Ni DhonghaIle, Three Girls
MAKEUP & HAIR
Clare Lambe & Sevlene Roddy, Into the Badlands
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Stephen McKeon, Pilgrimage
PRODUCTION DESIGN
John Hand, Maudie
SOUND
Steve Fanagan, Kieran Horgan, The Farthest
VFX
Tailored Films & Bowsie Workshop, The Lodgers
TELEVISION
DRAMA
DIRECTOR – DRAMA
Dearbhla Walsh, Fargo
SCRIPTWRITER – DRAMA
Conor McPherson, Paula
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE – DRAMA
Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE – DRAMA
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – DRAMA
Liam Cunningham, Game of Thrones
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – DRAMA
Charlie Murphy, Peaky Blinders