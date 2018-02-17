Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Maudie led the Irish Film And Television Academy’s 2018 Film And Drama awards Thursday night in Ireland with three wins apiece.

Michael Inside, a local production from director Frank Berry, triumphed with the Best Film prize. On the TV side, HBO’s Game of Thrones took Best Drama. Wins for Oscar contender Three Billboards included International Film and International Actress for Frances McDormand. It also won for Martin McDonagh’s screenplay in the overall film awards. Maudie grabbed Best Director for Aisling Walsh, International Actor for Ethan Hawke, and Production Design.

Other big winners included John Connors as Actor in a Leading Role – Film for Cardboard Gangsters; Saoirse Ronan taking the corresponding Actress prize for Lady Bird; and supporting awards going to Barry Keoghan for The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and Victoria Smurfit for The Lears. A Lifetime Achievement Award was given to actor Gabriel Byrne.

As I did last year, I served on the jury that selected best film which went to the prison drama Michael Inside over Maudie, Killing of a Sacred Deer and several other Irish-produced films. The ceremony will be broadcast on RTE One on Saturday night and available next week on YouTube.

Here is a complete list of the winners:

IFTA

FEATURE FILM

Michael Inside

DIRECTOR – FILM

Aisling Walsh, Maudie

SCRIPTWRITER – FILM

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE – FILM

John Connors, Cardboard Gangsters

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE – FILM

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – FILM

Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer

ACTRESS SUPPORTING ROLE – FILM

Victoria Smurfit, The Lears

GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

The Farthest

IRISH FILM BOARD RISING STAR

Jacob McCarthy, The Drummer and the Keeper

SPOTLIGHT CASTING DIRECTOR AWARD

Ros Hubbard

SHORT FILM – LIVE ACTION

Wave

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Late Afternoon

INTERNATIONAL FILM

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

INTERNATIONAL ACTOR

Ethan Hawke, Maudie

INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Seamus McGarvey, The Greatest Showman

COSTUME DESIGN

Consolata Boyle, Victoria and Abdul

EDITING

Una Ni DhonghaIle, Three Girls

MAKEUP & HAIR

Clare Lambe & Sevlene Roddy, Into the Badlands

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Stephen McKeon, Pilgrimage

PRODUCTION DESIGN

John Hand, Maudie

SOUND

Steve Fanagan, Kieran Horgan, The Farthest

VFX

Tailored Films & Bowsie Workshop, The Lodgers

TELEVISION

DRAMA

Game of Thrones

DIRECTOR – DRAMA

Dearbhla Walsh, Fargo

SCRIPTWRITER – DRAMA

Conor McPherson, Paula

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE – DRAMA

Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE – DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – DRAMA

Liam Cunningham, Game of Thrones

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – DRAMA

Charlie Murphy, Peaky Blinders