Location Managers Guild International has unveiled its 5th annual awards nominees, which includes Oscar Best Picture hopefuls Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Dunkirk, Lady Bird, and Phantom Thread. On the TV side Game of Thrones, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Big Little Lies are among those up for awards, which will be handed out April 7.
LMGI Awards honor the creative use of filming locations to enhance or help to drive the storyline. In addition, the guild recognizes outstanding service by Film Commissions for their support during the production process.
A full list of nominees below:
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES
The Crown –Pat Karam/LMGI, Robert Bentley/LMGI
The Deuce – Chris George, Pat Weber Sones
Game of Thrones – Robert Boake/LMGI, Matt Jones/LMGI, Pedro Tate Araez/LMGI
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amanda Foley-Burbank, Jose Guerrero
Stranger Things –Tony Holley/LMGI, Kyle Carey
Taboo – Tom Howard/LMGI
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
Big Little Lies – Greg Alpert
Black Mirror – Malcolm McCulloch
Fargo Season 3 – Robert Hilton/LMGI
The Handmaid’s Tale – John Musikka, Geoffrey Smither
Ozark – Wes Hagan/LMGI, Kevin Dowling/LMGI
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL
Coca Cola – Doug Dresser/LMGI, Stephenson Crossley/LMGI, Charles Furer
Nike: Equality – Jenny Caloca/LMGI, Wilson Wu, Kathy Ruggeri
North Face Ventrix – Beth Melnick/LMGI, Don Baldwin, Cristobal Fleischmann
Richmond Tourism BC – Christian Laub, David Angelski
Volkswagon: Atlas – Charlie Love/LMGI, Jof Hanwright/LMGI, John Hutchinson/LMGI
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FILM
All the Money in the World – Steve Mortimore, Enrico Latella
American Made – Michael Burmeister/LMGI, Michael Haro/LMGI
Atomic Blonde – Bea Beliczai, Klaus Darrelmann/LMGI
Dunkirk – Ben Piltz, Arnaud Kaiser
Mudbound – Wise Wolfe, Imre Legman
Phantom Thread – Jason Wheeler
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM
Baby Driver – Doug Dresser/LMGI, Kyle Hinshaw/LMGI
The Florida Project – Stacey McGillis
Lady Bird – Michael Smith
Logan – Maria Bierniak/LMGI
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Robert Foulkes/LMGI
OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION
Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment
FilmLA
New Mexico Film Office
Visit Sacramento
Vietnam Cinema Department