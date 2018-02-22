Location Managers Guild International has unveiled its 5th annual awards nominees, which includes Oscar Best Picture hopefuls Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Dunkirk, Lady Bird, and Phantom Thread. On the TV side Game of Thrones, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Big Little Lies are among those up for awards, which will be handed out April 7.

LMGI Awards honor the creative use of filming locations to enhance or help to drive the storyline. In addition, the guild recognizes outstanding service by Film Commissions for their support during the production process.

A full list of nominees below:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

The Crown –Pat Karam/LMGI, Robert Bentley/LMGI

The Deuce – Chris George, Pat Weber Sones

Game of Thrones – Robert Boake/LMGI, Matt Jones/LMGI, Pedro Tate Araez/LMGI

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amanda Foley-Burbank, Jose Guerrero

Stranger Things –Tony Holley/LMGI, Kyle Carey

Taboo – Tom Howard/LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

Big Little Lies – Greg Alpert

Black Mirror – Malcolm McCulloch

Fargo Season 3 – Robert Hilton/LMGI

The Handmaid’s Tale – John Musikka, Geoffrey Smither

Ozark – Wes Hagan/LMGI, Kevin Dowling/LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Coca Cola – Doug Dresser/LMGI, Stephenson Crossley/LMGI, Charles Furer

Nike: Equality – Jenny Caloca/LMGI, Wilson Wu, Kathy Ruggeri

North Face Ventrix – Beth Melnick/LMGI, Don Baldwin, Cristobal Fleischmann

Richmond Tourism BC – Christian Laub, David Angelski

Volkswagon: Atlas – Charlie Love/LMGI, Jof Hanwright/LMGI, John Hutchinson/LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FILM

All the Money in the World – Steve Mortimore, Enrico Latella

American Made – Michael Burmeister/LMGI, Michael Haro/LMGI

Atomic Blonde – Bea Beliczai, Klaus Darrelmann/LMGI

Dunkirk – Ben Piltz, Arnaud Kaiser

Mudbound – Wise Wolfe, Imre Legman

Phantom Thread – Jason Wheeler

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM

Baby Driver – Doug Dresser/LMGI, Kyle Hinshaw/LMGI

The Florida Project – Stacey McGillis

Lady Bird – Michael Smith

Logan – Maria Bierniak/LMGI

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Robert Foulkes/LMGI

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment

FilmLA

New Mexico Film Office

Visit Sacramento

Vietnam Cinema Department