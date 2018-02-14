CAA has signed Justin Hartley, one of the stars of the hit NBC series This Is Us.

Hartley plays one of the Big Three, Kevin Pearson, who had been battling alcohol addiction on the acclaimed family drama, currently in its second season and renewed through Season 3. It is the highest-rated drama series on broadcast TV, with its recent post-Super Bowl episode drawing 31 million viewers after one day of playback.

Hartley, who had been with Innovative Artists, shared a SAG Award ensemble nomination for This Is Us this year. He previously earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for his starring role on The Young and the Restless. Hartley’s TV series credits also include Revenge, Mistresses and playing Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on Smallville. On the feature side, he recently appeared in A Bad Moms Christmas.