NBC’s Tuesday trio of The Voice (2.3 demo rating, 10.77 million total viewers, This Is Us (2.5, 9.71M) and Chicago Med (1.4, 7.27M) were the night’s top-rated shows, despite all three seeing dips from last week. Still, it gave the network an easy demo win.

In NBC’s first full week of originals following its Olympics hiatus, The Voice at 8 PM dropped -0.5 from Monday’s season premiere and was down -0.4 from its first Tuesday episode of the fall. This Is Us followed with the night’s top rating, but it was off two-tenths from its last episode February 6, which featured Jack’s funeral. Chicago Med was off a tenth.

CBS was tops in viewers for the night with NCIS (1.2, 12.32M) at 8 PM tying its series demo low, followed by Bull (1.1, 10.61M), off a tenth, and NCIS: New Orleans (0.9, 8.16M) flat.

On the CW, The Flash (0.7, 2.08M) also tied a series low, while Black Lightning (0.5, 1.62M) was even.

All three Fox offerings — Lethal Weapon (1.0, 4.14M), LA to Vegas (0.7, 2.37M) and The Mick (0.6, 1.91M) — were off a tenth.

ABC aired the only repeats of the night with Black-ish and Modern Family, while originals The Middle (1.2, 5.17M) and Fresh Off the Boat (0.9, 3.23M) stayed even and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (0.5, 2.09M) gained a tenth compared with its season low a week ago.