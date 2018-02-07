A car and a funeral dominated This Is Us (2.7/9) last night as the blockbuster NBC drama returned to its regular Tuesday slot and ratings perch following the dizzying heights of its post-Super Bowl episode on Sunday that reveal how patriarch Jack actually died.

Lacking any big game bounce and down 71% among adults 18-49 from its 10:45 PM ET starting NFL inflated position, the 9 PM ET Dan Fogelman-created series was basically steady with its last original episode of January 23 with an 8% demo bop up.

Once again, the top rated show of Tuesday, This Is Us’ small uptick resulted in its best regular slot demo performance since the November 28 fall finale. The NBC drama was also the third most watched show of the night with 10.07 million to the 13.60 million who tuned in for NCIS (1.4/5) and the 10.68 million checking out fellow CBSer Bull (1.1/4), also at 9 PM.

This comes as the already series high post Super Bowl episode of This is Us created a new record with the largest one-day shifting lift ever for broadcast or cable. Having scored 26.8 million viewers and a 9.3/32 rating after the underdog Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the New England Patriots on February 4, the fiery “Super Bowl Sunday” episode rose up 3.936 million sets of eyeballs to an audience of 30.90 million and a 10.68 result among the 18-49s.

Putting NBC on top in both categories that L + 1 result supersedes in actual viewership life the February 11, 2017 Saturday Night Live that went up 3.925 million to 14.769 million in L+ 1 and Empire’s key demo lift of 1.37 on March 4, 2015 to a 7.14 rating.

Back in Live + Same Day numbers, both the House of Moonves’s NCIS and Bull were down a tenth from their last new shows of two weeks ago, as was 10 PM’s NCIS: New Orleans (0.9/3). Like on January 23, CBS was the most watched net of Tuesday night with 10.83 million tuning in. That’s a dip of 4% from what the net drew two weeks ago.

Ellen’s Game of Games (1.9/7) finale and Chicago Med (1.5/6) rose 5% and 15% from their last originals to hit a season high for the post ‘This Is Us’ Windy City show. All of which provided NBC with the top three rated shows of Tuesday night and a 2.0/8 overall rating, up a tenth from two weeks ago when it last ran a full slate.

The CW did not see anything going up as The Flash (0.8/3) and Black Lightning (0.6/2) declined a tenth and two-tenths respectively from their State of the Union counterprogramming of last week. Fox’s L.A. To Vegas (0.8/3) and The Mick (0.7/3) stayed the same as their last originals while Lethal Weapon (1.1/4) dipped 8% in the demo.

ABC had a mixed bag of a night with Fresh Off The Boat (0.9/3) and Black-ish (1.0/4) even, The Middle (1.2/5) down 14% and Kevin (Probably) Saves The World (0.5/2) declining 17% from their last originals.

Tuesdays are about to see a lack of This Is Us and other regular programming on NBC for the next two weeks as the Winter Olympics from South Korea kick off on February 8. The PyeongChang 2018 Olympics runs until February 25 on NBC and its family of outlets.