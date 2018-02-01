This is Us creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman has been selected to receive the Television Showman of the Year award at next month’s Publicists Awards.

The NBC drama has been one of the most lauded shows in television the past two years, having been nominated for 10 Emmys as well as a Golden Globe for Best Drama for its first two seasons. The series also recently won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Fogelman will receive the award at the International Cinematographers Guild’s annual lunch gala March 2 at the Beverly Hilton.

Fogelman’s lengthy credits also include Fox’s drama Pitch, ABC period musical comedy series Galavant, ABC comedy The Neighbors, starring Jami Gertz, and Like Family for the WB. His upcoming film Life Itself, which he directed, starring Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Annette Bening and Antonio Banderas, will be released theatrically by Amazon in the fall.

The 55th annual Publicists Awards ceremony is also recognizing Betty White with its Lifetime Achievement Award and the Hollywood Foreign Press to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Golden Globes. Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. is among the nominees for the guild’s annual Press Award.