After one of the most emotional This Is Us episodes tonight, the primary cast of Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley showed up on the Super Bowl episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

However, they couldn’t divulge much about their “Super Bowl Sunday” episode because the studio audience still hadn’t watched tonight’s tearjerker.

Fallon asked about how production was kept under wraps for the seminal episode which finally reveals long-awaited details about Jack Pearson’s death.

Ventimiglia said that the episode’s scripts “were on red paper because they couldn’t be photo-copied and there was a password when talking about the actual event.”

That password when talking about the episode was “Marble”.

“We think it’s because of Beyonce, y’all,” said Metz on the reasoning behind the secret password.

“We hear that Lemonade was called ‘Marble’, or our writers did and they thought this experience would be titled that,” added Moore on Beyonce’s visual album that was accompanied by a surprise 65-minute film on HBO back in 2016.

Hartley hysterically was kept out of the loop on the password.

“They never told you the password?” asked Fallon.

“Never, no” admitted Hartley.

Ventimiglia led the cast in a signature This Is Us ‘Big 3’ chant before they left the stage. There’s another episode of This Is Us on Tuesday at 9PM ET/PT.