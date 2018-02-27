We got a first a look at The Week Of in a teaser released earlier this month, and now Netflix has unveiled the full trailer for the comedy starring Adam Sandler and Chris Rock.

In a re-teaming of the two Saturday Night Live alums, The Week Of tells the story of a devoted, middle class father (Sandler) determined to pay for his daughter’s wedding despite the prodding of the wealthier father of the groom (Rock). A series of calamities forces the dads (and their families) to come together and endure the longest week of their lives. And calamities is putting it mildly.

This is the fourth and final film in the first deal Sandler made to generate comedy vehicles exclusive to Netflix, which was renewed last year.

Sandler co-wrote with Robert Smigel, best known for playing Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, who directs. Sandler and Allen Covert produce for Sandler’s Happy Madison, and Barry Bernardi and Tim Herlihy also executive produce.

Check out the trailer above.