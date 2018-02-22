Warren Christie is set as a series regular opposite Grace Van Dien in NBC drama pilot The Village, from Mike Daniels and Universal TV.

Written/executive produced by Daniels (The Brave, Sons of Anarchy), The Village is a sprawling ensemble drama. Despite difference in age, race, culture and lifestyle, the residents of a Manhattan apartment building find that the more their lives intertwine, the more complex and compelling their connections become, thus proving life’s challenges are better faced alongside family, even if it’s the one you make wherever you find it.

Christie will play Nick, an ex-special forces operative who lost his leg while on tour. He returns to Manhattan to a welcoming community that constantly thanks him for his service, which he finds uncomfortable. He’s just trying to adjust back to a normal life after serving.

Christie currently recurs in Fox’s The Resident. His previous TV credits include

Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce, The Catch, Motive and Alphas. He’s repped by UTA, Play Management and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer.