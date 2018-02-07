Michaela McManus (SEAL Team), Jerod Haynes (Southside With You) and Banshee alum Frankie Faison have booked series regular roles on NBC’s The Village pilot.

Written/executive produced by Mike Daniels (Sons of Anarchy), The Village is a sprawling ensemble drama. Despite differences in age, race, culture and lifestyle, the residents of a Manhattan apartment building find that the more their lives intertwine, the more complex and compelling their connections become, thus proving life’s challenges are better faced alongside family, even if it’s the one you make wherever you find it.

McManus will play Sarah, a caring nurse and mother of a pregnant teen who was a teen mom herself. Haynes will portray Ben, a local police officer and tenant of the apartment building. Faison will play Ron, a man who’s very caring and willing to help anyone.

McManus played Grace Karn on Aquarius and recently appeared as Alana Hayes on SEAL Team. She is repped by UTA and Principato-Young.

Chicago native Haynes most recently appeared in the feature Southside with You and has guest-starred on Chicago Med, Sense8 and Empire. He can currently be seen starring in Blueprint for The Orchard, which Haynes co-produced and co-wrote and was directed by Daryl Wein. He next will be seen in Netflix and Blumhouse Prods’ Benji. Haynes is represented by WME, Marsh Entertainment and Patti Felker at Felker Toczek.

Faison, known for his roles as Sugar Bates on Cinemax’s Banshee and Commissioner Ervin Burrell on The Wire, most recently recurred on Grey’s Anatomy and guest-starred on The Good Fight. He is with Vanguard Management.

