Chianese will play Enzo, an opinionated Brooklyn native who sets his sights on moving out of the nursing home and in with the grandson he dotes on but frequently gives a hard time. Insisting on living life to the fullest, Enzo is irreverent, funny, liberal with advice and not above selling Viagra at the nursing home for extra cash.

At 87, Chianese is one of the oldest — and maybe the oldest — actor cast as a series regular in a broadcast pilot. He is best known for his role as Junior Soprano on HBO’s The Sopranos, which earned him two Emmy nominations. He most recently recurred on CBS’ The Good Wife and HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. He is repped by CornerStone Talent Agency and Liebman Entertainment.

Toussaint, who was pursued by multiple pilots, is coming off a one-year series-regular role on the upcoming third season of AMC’s Into the Badlands. She recently co-starred on the Fox drama Rosewood and has recurred on Freeform’s The Fosters. Toussaint’s next film, Fast Color, premieres at SXSW in March. She is repped by Immovative and Frontline Management.