Grace Van Dien (Greenhouse Academy) has booked the lead role in NBC drama pilot The Village, from Mike Daniels and Universal TV.

Written/executive produced by Daniels (The Brave, Sons of Anarchy), The Village is a sprawling ensemble drama. Despite difference in age, race, culture and lifestyle, the residents of a Manhattan apartment building find that the more their lives intertwine, the more complex and compelling their connections become, thus proving life’s challenges are better faced alongside family, even if it’s the one you make wherever you find it.

Van Dien will play Katie, the independent, smart, latch-key kid of a single mother who adores her but has to work hard to make ends meet. A burgeoning artist and activist, Katie’s recent attempts to “find herself” are seen as unnecessary rebellion by her mother and have caused friction of late. She joins previously announced cast Moran Atias, Michaela McManus, Jerod Haynes and Frankie Faison.

Van Dien most recently played the series regular role of Brooke Osmond in Netflix’s Greenhouse Academy. Last year, she shot a role in Max for HBO alongside Cary Elwes and Zoe Kazan. She also recurred on White Famous. Van Dien is repped by Innovative Artists and LINK Entertainment..

