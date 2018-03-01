John Magaro (The Big Short) has been cast as a series regular in The Umbrella Academy, Netflix’s upcoming live-action series from Universal Cable Prods.

Written by Jeremy Slater based on the popular graphic novels penned by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, the story follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes known as the Umbrella Academy — Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Vanya (Ellen Page), Klaus (Robert Sheehan) and Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) — as they work together to solve their father’s mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities.

Magaro will play Leonard Peabody, a sweet Average Joe who begins to take music lessons from Vanya (Page) and sees something special in this constantly dismissed wallflower, giving her a confidence that she’s never had before. Their love story plays out against the larger than life struggles of the Umbrella Academy.

The Umbrella Academy is executive produced by Steve Blackman, who will serve as showrunner, as well as Bluegrass Television and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment. Gerard Way will serve as co-executive producer.

Magaro’s TV credits include recurring roles Orange is the New Black, The Good Wife and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. His feature work includes The Big Short, Carol and The Finest Hours. He’s repped by Paradigm and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.