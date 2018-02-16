EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Britton (Mindhunter), Colm Feore (House of Cards), Adam Godley (Breaking Bad), are set as series regulars and Ashley Madekwe (Revenge) will recur in The Umbrella Academy, Netflix’s upcoming live-action series from Universal Cable Prods.

Written by Jeremy Slater based on the popular graphic novels penned by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, the story follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes known as the Umbrella Academy — Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Vanya (Ellen Page), Klaus (Robert Sheehan) and Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) — as they work together to solve their father’s mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities.

Britton will play Hazel, an infamously ruthless and efficient hit-man, currently under contract. His job is to time travel and assassinate targets in different decades. Though a loyal company man who has enjoyed what he does for decades, the job starts to wear on him — which puts him at odds with his equally lethal partner, Cha-Cha (Mary J. Blige).

Feore will portray Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a world-renowned billionaire industrialist and eccentric inventor—Howard Hughes meets Elon Musk. He is also the adoptive father of seven children who were born under mysterious circumstances and have supernatural abilities. Hargreeves deprived them of any normal childhood, instead relentlessly training and manipulating them into a dysfunctional team of young superheroes.

In a voiceover/motion capture role, Godley will play Pogo, a genetically engineered, tweed jacket-wearing, talking chimpanzee. He is the trusted, wise aide and companion to eccentric billionaire Reginald Hargreeves. Much beloved by the Hargreeves’ adopted children, Pogo tries to carry on his deceased master’s legacy by keeping the siblings together.

Madekwe is Detective Patch, a driven, fast riser within the police department focused on solving a string of crimes in the city. Some might call her arrogant, but she gets the job done, and with charm. She plays by the book, but that doesn’t make her soft. She isn’t sympathetic to vigilantism–which puts her at odds with a certain sibling of the Umbrella Academy.

The Umbrella Academy is executive produced by Steve Blackman, who will serve as showrunner, as well as Bluegrass Television and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment. Gerard Way will serve as co-executive producer.

Britton played Tim on Freeform’s Stitchers and recurred on Mindhunter and S.W.A.T. Feore is known for his role as Ted Brockhart on House of Cards and recently appeared on Lore. Godley recurred as Elliot on Breaking Bad, played Emile Cross on Powers and guest-starred on The Blacklist. Madekwe played witch Tituba on Salem and Ashley Davenport on Revenge, and is a series regular on Deadlier Than The Male, which was just picked up to series by TNT. She is repped by Gersh and Silver Lining Entertainment.