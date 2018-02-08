Celebrated British kids’ book The Tiger That Came To Tea is heading to television after Lupus Films and HarperCollins Children’s Books struck a deal to produce an animated special marking the 50th anniversary of Judith Kerr’s book.

British producer Lupus Films, which is behind TV adaptations of We’re Going on a Bear Hunt and The Snowman & The Snowdog, will co-produce a hand-drawn animated special with the publishing firm. No broadcaster has been announced.

The book has sold over 5M copies since it was first published in 1968. It was inspired by Kerr’s daughter and tells the story of Sophie and her extraordinary, stripy tea-time guest.

The adaptation will be produced by Lupus Films’ founders Camilla Deakin and Ruth Fielding together with Ann-Janine Murtagh, Katie Fulford and Mia Jupp at HarperCollins Children’s Books.

Camilla Deakin said, “We are thrilled that HarperCollins has chosen to work with Lupus Films on this very special project. It is an honour to be adapting such an iconic children’s book in its landmark anniversary year and we will do our very best to capture the charm and magic of the original book to create a timeless film for children and family audiences.”

Ann-Janine Murtagh, Executive Publisher, HarperCollins Children’s Books, added, “Quality and authenticity is paramount to our success and it is fantastic to be partnering with Lupus Films who share this vision and have created some of the most treasured animated films of recent years. We are incredibly proud to publish Judith Kerr and how wonderful to be bringing her iconic picture book to life for television whilst we celebrate the golden anniversary year of The Tiger Who Came to Tea.”