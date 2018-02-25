The Simpsons proves itself as pop culture oracle. Eight years ago, the animated sitcom aired an episode where the USA defeated Sweden in curling at the Olympics for the gold medal. And on Friday, Team USA beat — you guessed it — Team Sweden in Pyeongchang for the gold medal in curling.

In the episode titled “Boy Meets Curl,” Homer and Marge lead USA’s curling team to Olympic gold which is another notch on the Fox series’ belt when it comes to predicting events. Some say its a coincidence, but now in its 29th season, the show must have some sort of psychic friends network in their writers’ room. Other headline-making events they predicted include the Ebola outbreak, Greece’s economic problems, the Disney-Fox merger, the NSA spying scandal, Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl half-time performance, and even the Trump presidency. All these predictions are becoming too eerie.

Al Jean, executive producer and writer on The Simpsons took to Twitter to recognize that the show had made yet another accurate prediction saying, “Congratulations to us men’s gold medal curling team! Good predictions can come true too!”

.@TheSimpsons Congratulations to us men's gold medal curling team! Good predictions can come true too! pic.twitter.com/GhbngpzMUv — Al Jean (@AlJean) February 24, 2018

Jean posted an image from the medal ceremony for the 2010 episode. It predicted two out of the three medalists. Russia came in third in the episode, but at Pyeongchang, Switzerland won bronze — but we won’t hold that against them.