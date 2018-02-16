No, President Donald Trump does not think Mexico paid for Stonehenge, and is not curious about the English Channel’s Nielsen ratings, and Queen Helena of The Royals wants to put a stop to such rumors here and now.

In this funny new promo for the E! series, set to coincide with President’s Day, The Royals’ Elizabeth Hurley, tiara firmly in place, shares a special message for her stateside fans. (Take a look at the video above).

“Happy President’s Day, America. And speaking of your president, I’d like to dispel some fake news out there about his recent visit to our side of the pond,” says Hurley’s Queen Helena. “Like this: that his hands were too small to open the doors of Buckingham Palace. Or that I had to throw away all of his bed sheets because of his spray tan. I would hate for anyone to think that any of these are true.”

Also fake news? That Trump threw a temper tantrum when he realized the Queen gets her face on money.

“So please,” pleads Hurley, “don’t share these stories with everyone you know. After all, that’s how rumors get started.”

The season four premiere of The Royals airs Sunday, March 11 at 10 pm on E!