Wisdom of the Crowd‘s Richard T. Jones is set to co-star opposite Nathan Fillion in ABC’s straight-to-series light crime drama The Rookie, toplined and executive produced by the Castle alum.

Written by former Castle executive producer/co-showrunner Alexi Hawley, The Rookie stars Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD. At an age where most are at the peak of their career, Nolan cast aside his comfortable, small town life and moved to L.A. to pursue his dream of being a cop. Now, surrounded by rookies twenty years his junior, Nolan must navigate the dangerous, humorous and unpredictable world of a “young” cop, determined to make his second shot at life count.

Jones will play Sergeant Wade Grey, the station’s Watch Commander, who becomes a nemesis to Fillion’s forty-year-old rookie.

While Wisdom of the Crowd, on which Jones was a series regular, has not been officially canceled by CBS, it did not get back order and is presumed dead. The Rookie is believed to have Jones in first position.

The Rookie hails from Mark Gordon/Entertainment One and ABC Studios. Fillion also executive produces with Hawley, Mark Gordon and Nicholas Pepper, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg and director Liz Friedlander.

Jones currently recurs on Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet and also recurred on Teachers and Criminal Minds. He is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Luber Roklin Entertainment.