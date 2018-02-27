Former Fear the Walking Dead star Mercedes Mason has booked a series-regular role in ABC’s straight-to-series light crime drama The Rookie, starring and executive produced by Castle alum Nathan Fillion, from Mark Gordon/Entertainment One and ABC Studios.

ABC

Written by former Castle executive producer/co-showrunner Alexi Hawley and directed by Liz Friedlander, The Rookie stars Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD. At an age where most are at the peak of their career, Nolan cast aside his comfortable, small town life and moved to L.A. to pursue his dream of being a cop. Now, surrounded by rookies twenty years his junior, Nolan must navigate the dangerous, humorous and unpredictable world of a “young” cop, determined to make his second shot at life count.

Mason will play Capt. Zoe Andersen, Nolan’s confident and irreverent commanding officer.

Mason played the series-regular role of Ofelia Salazar on the first three seasons of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. She also recurred on NCIS: Los Angeles and guest-starred on Doubt. Mason is repped by the Gersh Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

