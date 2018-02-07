Eric Winter (Rosewood, Secrets & Lies) and Afton Williamson (The Night Of, The Breaks) are set to co-star opposite Nathan Fillion in the straight-to-series light crime drama The Rookie, from Mark Gordon/Entertainment One and ABC Studios.

Written by former Castle executive producer/co-showrunner Alexi Hawley and inspired by a true story, The Rookie stars Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD. At an age where most are at the peak of their career, Nolan cast aside his comfortable, small town life and moved to L.A. to pursue his dream of being a cop. Now, surrounded by rookies twenty years his junior, Nolan must navigate the dangerous, humorous and unpredictable world of a “young” cop, determined to make his second shot at life count.

Winter will play Tim Bradford, an overbearing training officer. Williamson will play Talia Bishop, a newly promoted training officer whose first assignment is Fillion’s forty year old rookie.

Executive producing the series are Mark Gordon and Nicholas Pepper, Alexi Hawley, Fillion, Michelle Chapman and Jon Steinberg. Liz Friedlander is directing and executive producing the first episode.

Winter and Williamson are repped by Gersh. Winter is also with Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Hirsch Wallerstein. Williamson is also repped by Suskin Management.

eOne is handling international rights to the project.