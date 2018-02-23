Alyssa Diaz (Ray Donovan) has booked a series regular role in ABC’s straight-to-series light crime drama The Rookie, starring and executive produced by Castle alum Fillion.

Written by former Castle executive producer/co-showrunner Alexi Hawley, The Rookie stars Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD. At an age where most are at the peak of their career, Nolan cast aside his comfortable, small town life and moved to L.A. to pursue his dream of being a cop. Now, surrounded by rookies twenty years his junior, Nolan must navigate the dangerous, humorous and unpredictable world of a “young” cop, determined to make his second shot at life count.

Diaz will play Angela, an LAPD Training Officer on the cusp of making detective-trainee. That all gets threatened when she gets assigned to Jackson West. Not only does she have to play the usual politics within her own station house, she now has her hands full with an entitled rookie whose father has a say in her career at the LAPD. In addition to Fillion, she joins previously cast Eric Winter, Afton Williamson, Melissa O’Neil, Richard T. Jones and Titus Makin.

The Rookie hails from Mark Gordon/Entertainment One and ABC Studios.

Diaz was a series regular on Army Wives and most recently recurred on Ray Donovan and Zoo. Her film credits include Red Dawn and Shark Night: 3D.