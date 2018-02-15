Glee alum Titus Makin is set as a regular opposite Nathan Fillion in ABC’s straight-to-series light crime drama The Rookie, starring and executive produced by Castle alum Fillion. Written by former Castle executive producer/co-showrunner Alexi Hawley, The Rookie stars Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD. At an age where most are at the peak of their career, Nolan cast aside his comfortable small-town life and moved to L.A. to pursue his dream of being a cop. Now, surrounded by rookies 20 years his junior, Nolan must navigate the dangerous, humorous and unpredictable world of a “young” cop, determined to make his second shot at life count. Makin will play Officer Jackson West, an eager rookie whose father is a high-level commander in the LAPD. Makin is coming off a season-long arc on Hulu’s The Path and previously was a series regular on the CW’s Star Crossed. He’s repped by Singular Talent, Symmetry Entertainment and Meyer & Downs. The Rookie hails from Mark Gordon/Entertainment One and ABC Studios.

Xavier De Guzman (Designated Survivor) has been cast opposite Rachel Bilson and Eddie Cibrian in Take Two, ABC’s straight-to-series light crime drama procedural from Castle creator Andrew W. Marlowe. Written by Marlowe and his wife, former Castle executive producer Terri Edda Miller, Take Two stars Bilson as Ella, the former star of a hit cop series who’s fresh out of rehab following a bender of epic proportion. Desperate to restart her career, she talks her way into shadowing rough-and-tumble private investigator Eddie (Cibrian) as research for a potential comeback role. De Guzman will play Berto, Eddie’s assistant. De Guzman recently guest-starred on Designated Survivor and Man Seeking Woman. He’s repped by Pacific Artists Management. Take Two is an international co-production between ABC Studios and StudioCanal’s Tandem Prods.