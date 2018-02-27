Disney Junior has begun production on The Rocketeer, a new animated adventure series aimed at kids 2-7 and inspired by Dave Stevens’ comic book series. It’s set to premiere in 2019.

The Rocketeer follows Kit, a young girl who receives a surprise package on her birthday revealing that she’s next in line to become the Rocketeer, a legendary superhero who has the ability to fly with the help of a rocket-powered jet pack. Armed with her cool new gear and secret identity, Kit is ready to take flight and save the day with her gadget-minded best friend, Tesh, and airplane-mechanic uncle, Ambrose, who join her on epic adventures.

Each episode of The Rocketeer will feature a pair of 11-minute stories and include an original song. Nicole Dubuc (Transformers: Rescue Bots) is executive producer. The series will be produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior.

“We are very excited to introduce ‘The Rocketeer’ to our young Disney Junior audience,” said Joe D’Ambrosia, the channel’s SVP Original Programming. “The vast storytelling found in the original comic books provides the perfect opportunity to create an exciting new adventure series told from a young girl superhero perspective that the whole family can enjoy together.”