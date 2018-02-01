Zachary Lutsky, writer/medical consultant on Fox/20th Century Fox TV freshman medical drama The Resident, has parted ways with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he had been an ER doctor for many years.

“Dr. Lutsky is no longer providing services at Cedars-Sinai,” the hospital said in a statement to Deadline.

The development comes 10 days after Deadline published a story about 20th TV launching a review of Lutsky in light of sexual harassment allegations made during his tenure on another medical drama, CBS’ Code Black.

20th TV had no comment on Thursday on the status of Lutsky’s review and his exit from Cedars-Sinai.

“We have only recently learned of these allegations through an inquiry from a reporter,” the studio told Deadline last week. “We are not aware of any claims made concerning his conduct on The Resident. We take these matters seriously and are reviewing this.”

Deadline’s story outlined allegations against Lutsky who had been investigated for sexual harassment on his two previous series, The Night Shift and Code Black, with the offenses on the latter deemed so serious that, according to numerous sources with direct knowledge, he was asked not to return to work after they were reported to HR. Lutsky has vigorously denied any wrongdoing.

“I am quite disturbed by these heartbreaking anonymous allegations,” he said in a statement to Deadline last week. “I take them very seriously and categorically deny them.”

Deadline’s story also noted how Lutsky used his job at Cedars-Sinai to land his first TV writer gig by handing a script to an ER patient, top TV showrunner Neal Baer, and included accounts of a story about an alleged incident involving a female patient at Cedars that Lutsky had shared with colleagues at Code Black, according to multiple people who had heard it directly from him. He denied any misconduct.

“As a physician, I have dedicated my life to helping those in need. In my 16 years of practice, I have never been accused of any wrongdoing,” he said.

Dominic Patten contributed to this report.