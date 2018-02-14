Jamie McShane (Bloodline) and Caroline Chikezie (The Shannara Chronicles) have been cast to play two of the three new series regular roles that are being added to Fox’s The Passage as part of creative changes on the vampire drama pilot, from Liz Heldens, Matt Reeves, Scott Free and 20th Century Fox TV. McShane and Chikezie join The Passage series regulars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Vincent Piazza, Saniyya Sidney and Brianne Howey.

Based on author Justin Cronin’s best-selling trilogy of the same name, The Passage is an epic, character-driven thriller about a secret government medical facility experimenting with a dangerous virus that could either cure all disease or cause the downfall of the human race.

McShane will play Dr. Tim Fanning, who is Patient Zero. Chikezie will play Dr. Major Nichole Sykes, leader of Project Noah.

To introduce the three new characters that replace three characters from the original pilot and their stories, The Passage pilot will undergo additional photography next month directed by Jason Ensler.

McShane spent the past three seasons as a series regular on Netflix’s Bloodline. He stars in USA’s upcoming limited series Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G and also has a major recurring role on the upcoming fourth season of Amazon’s Bosch. He is repped by Paradigm and Trademark Talent.

Chikezie co-starred as Queen Tamin on the second season of MTV/Spike’s The Shanarra Chronicles. She is with Luber Roklin, Paradigm and Identity Agency Group in the UK.