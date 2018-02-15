Entourage alumna Emmanuelle Chriqui is set as a new series regular in Fox’s vampire drama pilot The Passage. She is one of three new actors added to the pilot as part of creative changes, along with recently cast Jamie McShane and Caroline Chikezie. The trio joins The Passage series regulars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Vincent Piazza, Saniyya Sidney and Brianne Howey.

Written by Liz Heldens based on author Justin Cronin’s best-selling trilogy of the same name, The Passage is an epic, character-driven thriller about a secret government medical facility experimenting with a dangerous virus that could either cure all disease or cause the downfall of the human race.

Chriqui will play Dr. Lila Kyle, surgeon and ex-­‐wife to Brad Wolgast (Gosselaar).

Heldens executive produces the 20th Century Fox TV/Scott Free pilot with Matt Reeves, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker and Adam Kassan.

To introduce the three new characters that replace three characters from the original pilot and their stories, The Passage pilot will undergo additional photography next month directed by Jason Ensler.

Chriqui recently co-starred on the Hulu series Shut Eye. She’s with Paradigm and Management 360.