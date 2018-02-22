Sometimes you fight the current, other times you go with the flow, or words to that effect are passed along in this trailer for Netflix’s The Outsider, arriving next month. And judging by the action in this post-WWII crime drama, looks like Jared Leto does more fighting the current that drifting the flow.

In post-WWII Japan, Leto plays an imprisoned American soldier released with the help of his Yakuza cellmate. Now free, he sets out to earn their respect and repay his debt while navigating the dangerous criminal underworld.

The Netflix film is directed by Martin Zandvliet, and in addition to Leto also stars Tadanobu Asano, Kippei Shiina, Shioli Kutsuna, Emile Hirsch, Raymond Nicholson, Rory Cochrane, Nao Omori and Min Tanaka. Producers are Art Linson, Kenneth Kao and John Linson.

The Outsider premieres March 9 on Netflix. Take a look at the trailer above, and see the new poster art below.