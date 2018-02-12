Jessica Szohr (Showtime’s Shameless) is joining the cast of Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville as a new series regular for the Fox space dramedy’s upcoming second season.

Szohr will play a new member of the crew onboard The Orville.

Gossip Girl alumna Szohr is coming off a season-long arc on the Showtime comedy Shameless. Her series credits also include stints on Twin Peaks and Complications. She is repped by ICM Partners, Atlas Artists and attorney Dave Feldman.

The Orville, from 20th Century Fox Television, was created and written by MacFarlane who stars as well as executive produces alongside Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jason Clark and Jon Cassar. The cast of Season 1 included MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Halston Sage, J. Lee and Mark Jackson.