Chris Johnson (47 Meters Down) is set for a recurring role on the upcoming second season of The Orville, Seth MacFarlane’s Fox space dramedy.

Johnson will play a new character aboard the ship.

The Orville stars MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Halston Sage, J. Lee, Mark Jackson and Chad L. Coleman. Jessica Szohr was recently announced as a new regular for Season 2. Created and written by MacFarlane, The Orville is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jason Clark and Jon Cassar serve as executive producers. Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, Joe Menosky, Janet Lin and Andre Bormanis are co-executive producers.

Betrayal alum Johnson recently wrapped Lakeshore Entertainment’s feature Peppermint playing the husband of Jennifer Garner’s character, and the role of Joe in One Day She’ll Darken, TNT’s upcoming limited drama series directed by Patty Jenkins. He recently appeared in feature 47 Meters Down. Johnson is repped by Haven Entertainment and APA.