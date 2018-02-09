Diane Kruger and Eric Bana are in talks to star in The Operative, an espionage thriller written and to be directed by Yuval Adler. The pic will be introduced to buyers next week at the kickoff of the European Film Market in Berlin, with Endeavor Content handling U.S. sales and Bloom repping international.

Adapted from the Israeli bestseller The English Teacher, the plot centers on a woman recruited by the Mossad to go undercover in Tehran who becomes entangled in a complex triangle with her handler and her subject. The book was written by former Israeli intelligence officer Yiftach Reicher Atir, based on real-life stories of Mossad operatives.

Spiro Films’ Eitan Mansuri, Archer Gray’s Anne Carey, and Match Factory Production’s Michael Weber and Viola Fügen are producers. Black Bear Pictures’ Teddy Schwarzman will executive produce and finance. Le Pacte’s Jean Labadie is co-producing the film, which is supported by the Israeli Film Fund and Film and Medienstiftung NRW.

Adler directed Bethlehem, his feature debut, which was Israel’s Oscar entry in 2013. He is repped by WME and Novo.

