After scoring a record early fall opening record of $123.4M with last year’s It in the post-Labor Day weekend, Warner Bros. is moving New Line’s Conjuring spinoff The Nun from July 13 to Sept. 7.

Related
'The 15:17 To Paris' Review: Clint Eastwood's Gamble Casting Real-Life Heroes Is Worth A Look

Despite The Nun having one foot in July 13, New Line had quietly reserved the post-Labor Day frame for an untitled New Line horror film. This is the second time today we saw a distributor (read Fox with Alita: Battle Angel) RSVPing one date, but really having a back-up reserved on the schedule. Sneaky, sneaky.

As it stands, The Nun has the post-Labor day frame all to its own. Corin Hardy directs Nun from It scribe Gary Dauberman’s screenplay. Dauberman is also EP; and he co-wrote the story with James Wan. Taissa Farmiga stars as Sister Irene, and Demian Bichir stars as Father Burke. The latter is sent to Rome to investigate the death of a Nun.

While no one is comping The Nun to It‘s enormous record, Warner Bros. and New Line know there’s a horror audience that’s ready and available to come out for frights in the period following the sluggish Labor Day weekend.

The Nun leaves behind Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper movie from Universal/Legendary on July 13 and Sony Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 3. Smart move.

 