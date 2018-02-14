After scoring a record early fall opening record of $123.4M with last year’s It in the post-Labor Day weekend, Warner Bros. is moving New Line’s Conjuring spinoff The Nun from July 13 to Sept. 7.

Despite The Nun having one foot in July 13, New Line had quietly reserved the post-Labor Day frame for an untitled New Line horror film. This is the second time today we saw a distributor (read Fox with Alita: Battle Angel) RSVPing one date, but really having a back-up reserved on the schedule. Sneaky, sneaky.

As it stands, The Nun has the post-Labor day frame all to its own. Corin Hardy directs Nun from It scribe Gary Dauberman’s screenplay. Dauberman is also EP; and he co-wrote the story with James Wan. Taissa Farmiga stars as Sister Irene, and Demian Bichir stars as Father Burke. The latter is sent to Rome to investigate the death of a Nun.

While no one is comping The Nun to It‘s enormous record, Warner Bros. and New Line know there’s a horror audience that’s ready and available to come out for frights in the period following the sluggish Labor Day weekend.

The Nun leaves behind Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper movie from Universal/Legendary on July 13 and Sony Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 3. Smart move.