EXCLUSIVE: Graduating from college can be an exciting moment in one’s life. It can also be scary as hell. Director-writer Carly Stone brings the fear of post-college life in this new clip from The New Romantic starring The End of the F***ing standout Jessica Barden.

The clip features aspiring journalist and college senior Blake Conway (Barden) talks to her editor about going on a questionable date for her column. The New Romantic marks Stone’s feature directorial debut, will make its world premiere on March 11 at SXSW. The film also stars up and comers Hayley Law from Altered Carbon and Camila Mendes from Riverdale.

The film follows Blake Conway (Barden) who is terrified of graduating. In order to escape her looming post-graduation fate that includes student debt and zero romantic prospects, she becomes a sugar baby. As she documents the adventure in the hopes of winning a journalism award with a generous cash prize, she sets out on a quest to figure out if society is right to judge these woman and if her own self-worth comes with a price.