Syfy is about to bring more magic to television. The network announced today that they have renewed The Magicians for a fourth season which will include 13 episodes that will debut in 2019.

The series, which is currently in its third season, has been one of Syfy’s top performing scripted originals among P18-49 (L3) for the past three years.

Based on the best-selling novels by Lev Grossman, The Magicians centers on Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) and his 20-something friends as they discover their magical abilities and ward off evil creatures who threaten to destroy the magical world they’ve come to know. In Season 3, the core group went on the epic quest of the seven keys to restore magic after it was turned off at the end of the second season.

In addition to Ralp, The Magicians stars Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Trevor Einhorn and Brittany Curran. The series is executive produced by John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Chris Fisher, Henry Alonso Myers and Groundswell Productions’ Michael London and Janice Williams.

The Magicians airs on Syfy Wednesdays at 9 PM/8 PM CST.