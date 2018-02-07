Author Jill Santopolo will adapt her bestselling debut novel The Light We Lost a love story that rises out of the tragedy of 9/11 about a couple who meet at Columbia University that morning and both decide that they want their lives to matter. Richard B. Lewis and Gabrielle Jerou-Tabak of Southpaw Entertainment are the producers on the project.

The book, which became a national bestseller with foreign rights sold in over 30 countries, is now on Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club pick for this month. Described as a passionate love story, it follows a 13-year relationship through dreams, desires, jealousies, betrayals, and ultimately, of love as one becomes a photojournalist in the Middle East and the other pursues a life and career in New York City.

“Through her extraordinarily unique voice, Jill has brought to life a heart-wrenching and epic love story for the ages. Her debut novel took us on an intense emotional rollercoaster ride with twists and turns that literally brought us to tears. We are thrilled to be working alongside her to bring this exceptional story to life on the big screen,” said Jerou-Tabak.

Lewis is the producer of 16 motion pictures and over three hundred hours of television. He is credited on the Oscar and Grammy-nominated Warner Bros films August Rush and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (with Morgan Creek) and the Universal blockbuster Backdraft. He is repped by CAA.

August Rush: The Musical was just announced this week, with two-time Tony Award winning director John Doyle helming the stage production at the Signature Theatre in Washington D.C and the Paramount Theatre in Chicago this coming season.

Lewis and Southpaw recently produced STX’s intergalactic love story The Space Between Us starring Gary Oldman, Asa Butterfield, Carla Gugino, and Britt Robertson. They also produced the Pierce Brosnan and Salma Hayek romantic comedy Some Kind of Beautiful.