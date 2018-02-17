We’re getting a look at Tracy Morgan’s return to series television in a new trailer for The Last O.G. which premieres April 3 on TBS.

The launch was originally set for October 2017, but was delayed with the exit of showrunner/co-creator John Carcieri, who departed after production wrapped on Season 1 last fall. He was replaced by new showrunner Saladin K. Patterson.

The Last O.G. trailer picks up with Tray (Tracy Morgan) fresh out of prison after serving 15 years for selling crack and finding his former girlfriend, Shay (Tiffany Haddish), happily married to a white guy (Ryan Gaul) and raising the twins she and Tray had together. Tray is shocked to see just how much the world and his now-gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood has changed during his 15-year stint behind bars.

Cedric the Entertainer co-stars as the head of the halfway house where Tray is staying, along with Taylor Mosby, Dante Hoagland, Allen Maldonado and Ryan Gaul. Jordan Peele executive produces the series alongside Morgan, Patterson, Eric Tannebaum, Kim Tannenbaum and Joel Zadak.

