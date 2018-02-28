Production has begun on The Last Kids On Earth, a serialized animated adventure-comedy series based on Max Brallier’s bestselling book series for premiere on Netflix in 2019. Thunderbird Entertainment’s animation studio Atomic Cartoons is producing.

The Last Kids on Earth follows 13-year-old Jack Sullivan and a band of suburban middle schoolers who live in a decked-out tree house, play video games, gorge themselves on candy, and battle zombies in the aftermath of the monster apocalypse. It’s a hilarious series filled with wisecracking kids, crazy gadgets, a lifetime supply of zombies and giant-sized monsters.

Brallier is executive producing and co-writing with Emmy-nominated scribe Scott Peterson (Phineas and Ferb), who will also serve as showrunner. Atomic Cartoons’ Jennifer McCarron and Matthew Berkowitz will executive produce.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be teaming with Atomic Cartoons. It is a delight to bring The Last Kids on Earth to life as an animated series. We are all fortunate to have such an incredible partner in Netflix,” said Brallier.

The Last Kids on Earth book series has more than 1.3 million copies in print and counting, is available in ten languages worldwide, and recently won the Texas Bluebonnet Award. The fourth book in the series, The Last Kids on Earth and the Cosmic Beyond, will be released on September 18 from Viking, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers.