Carly Jibson, a series regular on the first season of TBS’ The Guest Book, has signed a deal to return for the second season of Greg Garcia’s sleeper hit anthology comedy series. Additionally, Eddie Steeples, who was a recurring guest actor last season, has been upped to a series regular. The duo, who will reprise their roles, are the only cast members returning as the series moves to a new setting in a new town.

Season 1 of The Guest Book revolved around residents of a small mountain town who interact with visitors renting vacation home, Froggy Cottage.

Jibson played a local stripper who would blackmail men for money in the small town where they all lived. Steeples played the nephew of Wilfred (Charlie Robinson) and Emma (Aloma Wright).

Word is that Season 2 will set at a beachside town and center on the vacationeers who rent a local beach house.

The Guest Book, a co-production of CBS Television Studios and Turner’s Studio T, was a breakout for TBS. It was 2017’s #1 new cable comedy, reaching more than 3M viewers per episode across TBS’s linear, VOD, and digital platforms (3.1M).

Garcia serves as executive producer along with Alix Jaffe.

