Former Girlboss star Ellie Reed and Humphrey Ker (Curb Your Enthusiasm) are set for series-regular roles opposite Hannah Simone in ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot The Greatest American Hero, from the Fresh Off the Boat duo of Rachna Fruchbom and Nahnatchka Khan.

Written by Fruchbom, the reimagining with a gender switch of Steven J. Cannell’s 1981 cult classic centers on Meera (Hannah Simone), a 30-year-old woman who loves tequila and karaoke and has spent her life searching and failing to find meaning, much to the chagrin of her traditional Indian-American family. An inexplicable event occurs that will change the course of Meera’s life forever: She is entrusted with a super suit to protect the planet. Meera finally might have found purpose, but the world has never been in more unreliable hands.

Reed will play Sarah Green, Meera’s best friend and an art designer at the marketing agency where Meera works. Ker will portray Max Smith, a new account executive at the agency who doesn’t get Meera’s humor.

Reed’s credits include a co-starring role on Netflix’s Girlboss and a guest-starring role on 2 Broke Girls. Reed is repped by CAA, 3Arts and attorney Gretchen Rush.

Ker has appeared in guest-starring roles on Curb Your Enthusiasm, About a Boy and Sean Saves the World, among others. He’s repped by ICM Partners and Kirsten Ames Management.